Meet & Greet With Chad Michael Murray At Westfield Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Westfield Annapolis Mall will host popular actor and former model, Chad Michael Murray, for a meet and greet on Saturday, February 3rd from 12:30-3 pm. The event will be held in the courtyard outside Lululemon and California Pizza Kitchen.

Murray, best known for his roles in One Tree Hill, Agent Carter, Riverdale, and films like A Cinderella Story, Freaky Friday, and Fruitvale Station, will be at the center to take photos, sign autographs, and meet with fans young and old.

The Westfield Annapolis Mall boasts 132 stores and has been a thriving destination since its opening in 1968. While the name and management have changed over the years, their reputation has not. The mall is known for a more highbrow shopping experience, is a pristine place for meals, and all throughout the year, they put on exciting new events. Just steps away from historic Annapolis, one could make a day starting out from their hub.

“As we continue to activate the center with exciting events, special guests, celebrities and authors, we thought Chad Michael Murray would be a fantastic heartthrob to bring to Annapolis,” stated Morgan McLoud, Marketing Director Westfield Annapolis. “Chad has worked in Hollywood for decades now on some of the most iconic shows and movies. His breadth of work covers so many genres and age groups, we are confident he will have major appeal for our shoppers. We are thrilled he is visiting and hope to bring some joy and fun to the community.”

If you’re a fan of food, fun, and famous, this event is for you! Be sure to get in line early so you get the chance to meet Murray and get an autograph. Also suggested is to bring a permanent marker and a picture or DVD to be signed by the talented actor.

