Michael Baca Returns To Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

WALDORF, Md. – On Friday, the Blue Crabs announced the signing of shortstop Michael Baca. The 30-year-old is entering his fifth season in professional baseball and will be his third in Southern Maryland.

The Lone-Star State native began his career in 2017 with the New Britain Bees, where he originally met Manager Stan Cliburn. Baca has played in the Frontier League, the American Association, and the Canadian-American Association. The shortstop would return to the Atlantic League in 2019 to play for the High Point Rockers before making his way to Southern Maryland in 2021.

Last season with the Crabs, Baca won the job as the everyday shortstop for the first-half division championship-winning team. As the shortstop, he logged 970 innings, turning 46 double plays and 293 assists, second most in the Atlantic League.

Baca is now the sixth returning player from last year’s playoff team as the 15th-anniversary roster continues to add players. We cannot wait to see the Blue Crabs back on the diamond in front of a packed crowd full of proud members of Crustacean Nation!

