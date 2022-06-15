Michael “Mike” James Lally Jr was born to Charlotte (Haran Lally) Smith in Westford, Massachusetts on November 19, 1965. He would later become the protective big brother to Keith, Tammy, and Brian. Mike was born into a large, Irish-catholic family, surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins which is where his devotion to family began. Mike’s family moved to Fort Washington, Maryland in 1979, and he was a Marylander until his passing, residing in Calvert County.

As a youngster, Mike was an all-star baseball player which was gradually replaced by a Sunday devotion to golf as he got older. He spent Sunday mornings on the golf course and looked forward to annual trips to “Myrtle” with the boys. He had a strong passion for cooking and could whip up a fantastic meal, taking over the most recent family holidays with gatherings at his home. His holiday family meals, witty jokes, and admirable laugh are instilled in our hearts forever.



Mike had a brilliant mind and creative nature; he could have excelled in any profession. However, he fell in love with carpentry as a teenager under the mentorship of his stepfather, and by twenty-eight years old he started his own custom home building business. For the past fifteen years Mike was the superintendent for Built Rite Homes in Calvert County, Maryland. He was well known and loyal to all in the construction trade and real estate market.



Mike’s love and pride for his family was unmatched. His daughter, Mariel, brought him the absolute greatest joy in life. Mike was indeed a selfless, greathearted, and brotherly man to all, and better yet – the best father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend by far. He will be missed immensely and loved forever.



Mike is preceded in death by his (ex) wife Marie Lally, brother Keith Lally, grandparents Arthur & Florence Olsen, John & Genevieve Haran, Uncle Steve Haran, Aunt Ann & Uncle Claude Wright, Uncle John Haran Jr. Aunt Rene & Uncle Raymond Linwin.

Mike is survived by his daughter Mariel Lally, mother Charlotte Smith, father Michael Lally Sr, stepfather Watson Smith, sister Tammy Lally, brother Brian Smith, his partner Regina Bates, her daughters, Diana (Dean) Warner and Dana (Andrew) Woodford, and his grandchildren Shayne Warner, Savannah Warner, Zachary Woodford, Nathan Woodford, and Chase Woodford.

Mike is also survived by his soon-to-be son-in-law Rob Lapp, his nephew Brandon (Janice) Lally, great-niece’s Serena & Harper Lally, great-nephew Keith Lally, niece Kayla Lally, uncle’s Frank Haran, Dennis Haran, Thomas Haran & Sandy Haran, Rosie O’Neil, godmother Catherine Carroll, Tom & Donna Lally, and many many cousins.

Memorial Gathering will be on Friday, June 17, 2022, starting at 11:00 AM and the Memorial Mass services will be at 12:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. There will be a lunch to follow mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Calvert Golf Academy

6215 Scaggs Rd Owings MD 20736

Condolences may be made to the family at www.BrinsfieldFuneral.com

All arrangements were made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.