CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County is my home as I have lived here for over 33 years. My kids went to school here. I worked here as a Maryland State Trooper for over 6 years out of the Prince Frederick Barrack. My wife Nancy is a registered nurse and the outreach coordinator in the emergency department of Calvert Health Medical Center. Both of us have served this community for many years.

I am running for Office of the Sheriff because I want to bring my 36 years of law enforcement experience, knowledge, and skillset to Calvert County; in order to improve transparency and change the status-quo (the existing state of affairs, especially regarding social or political issues) leadership of the Sheriff’s Office. I want to build trust and legitimacy between the Sheriff’s Office and our community by being transparent; and making reasonable, common-sense decisions that will positively affect the people in our community!

I am the best candidate for this job.:

I am the only candidate that has been a Chief of Police!

I have been a Chief of Police for 12 years and have transformed a state law enforcement agency into a well-respected and professional department. I have the skillset, knowledge, education and ability to effect positive change.

I was a Maryland State Trooper for 23 years and retired from the finest law enforcement agency in the state. I know how to fight crime!

I am a USAF veteran, military police.

I am the only candidate that is not or has not been a Calvert County Deputy. Like you, I have the unique perspective of looking into the Sheriff’s Office from the outside; and like you I want the leaders of the Sheriff’s Office to: Be more transparent, Communicate more effectively about issues that affect each of us, Get rid of favoritism and bias within the inner-operations of the office, by being accountable, Build more trust and legitimacy into our community, Ensure your 1 st , 2 nd , and 4 th amendment constitutional rights are protected.



This election brings several challenges that the Sheriff will have to consider:

Opioid epidemic / COVID19

Budget Cuts / Staffing Challenges

Police Reform Bill

Rise in homicides and violent crime in the country

Increased drug violence in our surrounding counties

Cyberattacks, and public anxiety about crime

Constitutional issues; right to bear arms, mask mandates, mandatory vaccinations, closing businesses because of executive orders and government mandates, etc.

Calvert needs a Sheriff who has the experience and ability to successfully handle these important issues; ensuring the Sheriff’s Office has the ability to successfully meet the current challenges and everchanging issues that our community will face in the next 4 years!

Here are eight very important issues that my administration will focus on:

Protection of life and property

Ensure a safe community, free of the fear of crime

Uphold the United States Constitution 1st Amendment (freedom of speech, press, right to peacefully assemble, etc.) 2nd Amendment (Right to keep and bear arms) 4th Amendment (Unreasonable search and seizure)

Build trust and legitimacy between the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Calvert County (ensuring laws are enforced fairly and lawfully by the department) Create legitimacy through honesty, integrity, and commitment to community Establish civilian town hall meetings to enable direct communication with the sheriff to discuss issues in the community Establish department transparency and open-mindedness to the community

Accountability – your opinion matters to me Establish citizen advisory boards from members of each community Hold officers accountable to policies and procedures Work with county leaders to ensure cooperation and resolution, through effective communication Hold myself accountable to the community

Drug/Alcohol Addiction, Mental Health, Homelessness Continue to build a fully resourced system of first responders to address these complex challenges Proactively provide services for populations in crisis – without resorting to arrest or incarceration (rehabilitation and treatment programs) Establish inter-agency organized drug task force to combat drug trafficking, gangs and arrest violent offenders.

Improve Readiness Make certain we retain deputy school resource officers in our public schools Assure deputies are provided the most up-to-date training available Evaluate the current organizational structure of the department Improve response time of calls for service by being proactive

Recruitment and retention of deputy sheriffs in the county Annual Salary Reviews (Pay parody with surrounding agencies) Improve retirement health care for deputies Introduce monetary benefits for successful completion of physical fitness tests



Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com

This content was sponsored by Mike Wilson for Sheriff. To learn more about our sponsored content options, contact Laura at laura@thebaynet.com