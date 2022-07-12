CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County is my home as I have lived here for over 33 years. My kids went to school here. I worked here as a Maryland State Trooper for over 6 years out of the Prince Frederick Barrack. My wife Nancy is a registered nurse and the outreach coordinator in the emergency department of Calvert Health Medical Center. Both of us have served this community for many years.
I am running for Office of the Sheriff because I want to bring my 36 years of law enforcement experience, knowledge, and skillset to Calvert County; in order to improve transparency and change the status-quo (the existing state of affairs, especially regarding social or political issues) leadership of the Sheriff’s Office. I want to build trust and legitimacy between the Sheriff’s Office and our community by being transparent; and making reasonable, common-sense decisions that will positively affect the people in our community!
I am the best candidate for this job.:
- I am the only candidate that has been a Chief of Police!
- I have been a Chief of Police for 12 years and have transformed a state law enforcement agency into a well-respected and professional department. I have the skillset, knowledge, education and ability to effect positive change.
- I was a Maryland State Trooper for 23 years and retired from the finest law enforcement agency in the state. I know how to fight crime!
- I am a USAF veteran, military police.
- I am the only candidate that is not or has not been a Calvert County Deputy. Like you, I have the unique perspective of looking into the Sheriff’s Office from the outside; and like you I want the leaders of the Sheriff’s Office to:
- Be more transparent,
- Communicate more effectively about issues that affect each of us,
- Get rid of favoritism and bias within the inner-operations of the office, by being accountable,
- Build more trust and legitimacy into our community,
- Ensure your 1st, 2nd, and 4th amendment constitutional rights are protected.
This election brings several challenges that the Sheriff will have to consider:
- Opioid epidemic / COVID19
- Budget Cuts / Staffing Challenges
- Police Reform Bill
- Rise in homicides and violent crime in the country
- Increased drug violence in our surrounding counties
- Cyberattacks, and public anxiety about crime
- Constitutional issues; right to bear arms, mask mandates, mandatory vaccinations, closing businesses because of executive orders and government mandates, etc.
Calvert needs a Sheriff who has the experience and ability to successfully handle these important issues; ensuring the Sheriff’s Office has the ability to successfully meet the current challenges and everchanging issues that our community will face in the next 4 years!
Here are eight very important issues that my administration will focus on:
- Protection of life and property
- Ensure a safe community, free of the fear of crime
- Uphold the United States Constitution
- 1st Amendment (freedom of speech, press, right to peacefully assemble, etc.)
- 2nd Amendment (Right to keep and bear arms)
- 4th Amendment (Unreasonable search and seizure)
- Build trust and legitimacy between the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Calvert County (ensuring laws are enforced fairly and lawfully by the department)
- Create legitimacy through honesty, integrity, and commitment to community
- Establish civilian town hall meetings to enable direct communication with the sheriff to discuss issues in the community
- Establish department transparency and open-mindedness to the community
- Accountability – your opinion matters to me
- Establish citizen advisory boards from members of each community
- Hold officers accountable to policies and procedures
- Work with county leaders to ensure cooperation and resolution, through effective communication
- Hold myself accountable to the community
- Drug/Alcohol Addiction, Mental Health, Homelessness
- Continue to build a fully resourced system of first responders to address these complex challenges
- Proactively provide services for populations in crisis – without resorting to arrest or incarceration (rehabilitation and treatment programs)
- Establish inter-agency organized drug task force to combat drug trafficking, gangs and arrest violent offenders.
- Improve Readiness
- Make certain we retain deputy school resource officers in our public schools
- Assure deputies are provided the most up-to-date training available
- Evaluate the current organizational structure of the department
- Improve response time of calls for service by being proactive
- Recruitment and retention of deputy sheriffs in the county
- Annual Salary Reviews (Pay parody with surrounding agencies)
- Improve retirement health care for deputies
- Introduce monetary benefits for successful completion of physical fitness tests
