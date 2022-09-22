MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating two missing people, a mother and her son.

The following alert was released by SMCSO, providing additional insights to the search:

SMCSO is seeking the whereabouts of Jessica Lynn Cook (33 Y/O) and her son Liam Robert Krech (10 Y/O).

Last seen in Mechanicsville, MD.

Any information please contact SMCSO at 301-475-8008.

More details below:

Severity:

Minor – Minimal to no known threat to life or property

Urgency:

Immediate – Responsive action SHOULD be taken immediately

Certainty:

Observed – Determined to have occurred or to be ongoing

Category:

SAFETY: General emergency and Public Safety

Event Description:

Missing Child