MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating two missing people, a mother and her son.
The following alert was released by SMCSO, providing additional insights to the search:
SMCSO is seeking the whereabouts of Jessica Lynn Cook (33 Y/O) and her son Liam Robert Krech (10 Y/O).
Last seen in Mechanicsville, MD.
Any information please contact SMCSO at 301-475-8008.
More details below:
Severity:
Minor – Minimal to no known threat to life or property
Urgency:
Immediate – Responsive action SHOULD be taken immediately
Certainty:
Observed – Determined to have occurred or to be ongoing
Category:
SAFETY: General emergency and Public Safety
Event Description:
Missing Child