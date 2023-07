LEXINGTON PARK, Md: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing adult: Jeremy Tre Grumbine, 26 y/o black male. Last seen: 07/29/23 at approximately 0745 hours in the Town Creek Subdivision, Lexington Park, MD. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Jeremy Grumbine, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-7475-8008. Last seen wearing plaid pajamas.

