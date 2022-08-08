Mona Stephens Famoso, 85 of Leonardtown, Maryland, went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2022 at the home of her daughter Marcia in Loveville, MD. Mona was born on December 19, 1936 to the late Garland Lyle Stephens and Hettie Lois Sanford.

She grew up in Columbia, MS. and at the tender age of 11 had to help care for her younger siblings after the death of mother. Immediately after graduating high school, Mona joined the Women’s Army Corps and served as a nurse until her first marriage in 1957.

Mona was a dedicated homemaker and mother to her four children. She served as the president of the PTA, a substitute teacher, and Den Mother for the Cub Scouts. When the children were older Mona obtained her real estate license and worked as a real estate agent for over ten years.

Having divorced once the children were grown, Mona met and married the love of her life, Al who was a widower, with nine children of his own. Unlike the Brady Bunch, only Angie was too young to leave the nest and Mona happily took on the co-parental role.

Mona was the matriarch of the family and the life of the party. She loved people, always willing to entertain and feed them. Family was everything to Mona, and if you were her friend, you were her family.

Mona loved to cook, and she will always be remembered for her famous lasagna, gumbo, chicken salad, crab mold, and “prayer” (tortellini) soup. Mona could pick a crab very clean and faster than anyone we met. She loved to make ornaments out of crab shells for her annual Christmas party.

Mona oversaw the church kitchen and the Loaves and Fishes Meal Ministry at First Saints Community Church (previously St. Paul’s UMC) for over twenty years. Her dedication and service to the Lord through this ministry impacted both those she served with and those whom she served.

Mona set an example on how to care for those who were less fortunate. It was important for her to get to know and hear the stories of the people she served, and she loved them all dearly.

Mona was crafty and creative with a purpose. She made the flowers and center pieces for several of the daughters’ and granddaughters’ weddings. Mona wasn’t a seamstress, but she sewed all ten flower girls’ dresses, as well as her and Al’s costumes for Angie’s Renaissance themed wedding. Mona happily catered weddings and events for family and friends. For many years she catered our annual beach bash at Abell’s Wharf.

Mona was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Charles, A. “Al” Famoso, 4 brothers, 2 sisters, her son Stephen “Te” Gordon, and son-in-law Jose A. “Tony” Rodriguez Jr., and great-great grandchild Damian M. Sullivan. She is survived by her sister Vivian “Net” Stringer of Columbia, MS, her children: W. Philip Gordon, Jr. (Sheila), (Nancy Gordon), Marcia Lent (Leonard), Gwen Rodriguez (Tony -d); and her step-children: Douglas Famoso (Tammy), Cathy Nelson (John), Teresa Saunders (Barry-d), Stephen Famoso (Karen), Cynthia Famoso, Charles Famoso Jr. (Stella), Jeannette Famoso (Lisa), Joeleen Famoso, Angelia Famoso (Dave Demers). She is also survived by her many (natural, step, and foster) 30 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild.

A Celebration of life will be on Friday, August 5, 2022 where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with service at 11 a.m. held at Brinsfield Funeral home, 22955 Hollywood Rd., Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Saints Community Church’s Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen. Make checks payable to FSCC designated to Loaves and Fished, P.O. Box 95, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.

