Morgan State University Scientists Working To Revive Maryland’s Softshell Clam Industry

ST. LEONARD, Md. – Over the past year, a group of scientists operating from Morgan State University (MSU) have been researching whether or not it is possible to bring back the Chesapeake Bay’s soft shell clam industry in the state of Maryland.

Sometimes called white clams, manos, or longnecks, most Marylanders are familiar with the soft shell clam, often via dining or discovering them on the beach. What many don’t know is that they were once a million-dollar industry.

It has been well over 50 years since this particular shellfish farming industry thrived in the state. Now, the MSU science team is hoping to bring the business back to its former glory with the assistance of modern-day aquaculture.

The Chesapeake Bay Journal, one of Maryland’s largest environmental science journals for the bay, got word from the head of the project, Dr. Ming Liu. Liu is a researcher in oysters’ genomics and breeding, and a member of PEARL (Patuxent Environmental & Aquatic Research Laboratory).

“Local oyster growers always show an interest in alternative [aquaculture] crops, especially in the upper and middle Chesapeake Bay, where low salinity is a challenge,” says Liu.

To overcome the issues that could be associated with breeding these delicate shellfish in the waters of the Chesapeake, the researchers at MSU are working on breeding a variant that is tailor-made to thrive in the Bay.

With financial backing from the Maryland Sea Grant, the team has managed to produce thousands of these softshells at PEARL’s shellfish hatchery.

Genetically refining a species to fit into a certain environment can be a struggle, with factors such as climate change, and can take years. The MSU team, however, is confident they are off to a good start.

Researchers are currently experimenting with six different methods that could be used to grow these clams in the Bay.

It cannot be understated what a financial boon this could be for the shellfish industry.

Those interested in learning more about Dr. Ming Liu and PEARL can visit https://www.morgan.edu/pearl.

For more information on the project visit https://www.morgan.edu/news/breeding-soft-shell-clam-option.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.