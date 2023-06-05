Candace Craig and Salia Hardy

LANDOVER, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a mother and daughter in connection with a murder inside of the family’s Landover home. The suspects are 44-year-old Candace Craig and 19-year-old Salia Hardy. Based on the preliminary investigation, the victim in this case is believed to be 71-year-old Margaret Craig of Landover. Candace Craig is Ms. Margaret Craig’s daughter. Hardy is her granddaughter.

On June 2, 2023, at approximately 1:35 pm, Division III Landover station patrol officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Hill Road for a welfare check. A 911 caller advised he had not communicated with Margaret Craig for several days and was worried for her welfare. Candace Craig answered the door and allowed patrol officers access to the home to search for Margaret Craig. When the officers entered the basement, they immediately smelled the odor of decomposition. The Homicide and Evidence Units were notified and assumed the investigation.

Based on additional evidence gathered at the home, as well as multiple interviews, the preliminary investigation suggests Candace Craig murdered her mother on May 23, 2023. The following day, Hardy helped her mother attempt to dispose of the remains.

“The detectives of the Homicide Unit will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted and that both suspects are held accountable for their cruel and criminal behavior,” said Major David Blazer, Commander, Major Crimes Division.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will confirm the victim’s identity and attempt to identify the cause of death. The motive remains under investigation.

Candace Craig is charged with first and second degree murder. Salia Hardy is charged with accessory after the fact. Both are in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0032523.