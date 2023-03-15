Credit: MSEA

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – In celebration of Read Across America Month, the Maryland State Education Association (MSEA) donated 20 hardcover edition books to Plum Point Elementary with a grant from the National Education Association (NEA). MSEA members also joined other volunteers in reading to students during the school’s Read Across America Day event, which took place on March 2.

MSEA is donating a total of nearly 500 new books to schools across Maryland.

Plum Point Elementary was chosen because of a Special Education Teacher turned Librarian who is making a real difference.

“I believe the library is a unique and essential part of learning and that reading is the core of personal and academic competency,” said Librarian Lea Nerby. “Our students participate in a student-centered, inquiry-based curriculum which addresses National School Library Standards shared foundations of Inquire, Include, Collaborate, Curate, Explore and Engage. As the Librarian, my personal mission is to foster the development of productive, kind citizens with a lifelong love of learning through reading and information seeking. I have only one rule in the library: Be Kind.”

Credit: MSEA

MSEA represents 75,000 Maryland educators and designed its Read Across America program to help support students from historically underserved communities throughout the state.

MSEA is a state affiliate of the National Education Association (NEA), which began Read Across America 25 years ago to bring the joys of reading to students of all ages and make children feel valued and welcomed by celebrating diverse readers and books. Read Across America is the nation’s largest celebration of reading.

To cap off the special day, MSEA’s Vice President Theresa Mitchell Dudley read her favorite childhood book, “Sometimes All I Need Is Me,” to the entire First Grade class.

Credit: MSEA

