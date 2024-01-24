ARRESTS: On 1/9/2024, Sr. Tpr Oyler was conducting a separate investigation at a residence on Loveville Road, Mechanicsville, MD when a vehicle approached the residence. Investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle, identified as Richard Edward Wood Jr, 39 of Mechanicsville, MD, was driving under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Amphetamine. Wood was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. He was also issued numerous traffic citations for driving while under the influence.

On 1/13/2024, Tpr Holder conducted a traffic stop on Thompson Corner Road at Lockes Hill Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Dawson Alexander Jewell, 24 of Charlotte Hall, MD was driving while under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed a loaded handgun in the vehicle. Jewell was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Handgun in Vehicle and Loaded Handgun in Vehicle. He was also issued numerous traffic citations for driving while under the influence.

On 1/14/2024, Tpr Holder conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Mohawk Drive, Charlotte Hall, MD. While speaking with troopers on scene, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Catherine Renee Swann, 37 of Gambrills, MD, attempted to dispose of suspected Crack Cocaine, suspected Clonazepam and associated paraphernalia. Swann was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2.

On 1/22/2024, TFC Black conducted a traffic stop on Loveville Road at Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, MD. The driver of the vehicle initially provided a fictitious name, but was able to be identified as Justin Ray King, 41 of Hollywood, MD. The passenger was identified as Robin Danielle Brickman, 26 of Leonardtown, MD. Both King and Brickman were found to have active warrants through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and were arrested. A K-9 scan of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected Cocaine, suspected Ambien and associated paraphernalia. King was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and Fraud-Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution. Brickman was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. King and Brickman were also both served their warrants.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 1/11/2024, Francisco Jav Rodriguez-Avila, 36 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores

On 1/13/2024, Janeice Nicole Underwood, 36 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler

On 1/14/2024, Kyle Michael Tevis, 29 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Pope

On 1/21/2024, Frederick Lavone Milburn Jr, 43 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Black

On 1/21/2024, Shane Dakota Lynn, 29 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr. Tpr Oyler

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 1/10/2024, Samantha Jean Veins, 39 of North Beach, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler for Second Degree Assault

On 1/12/2024, Chester Arnold Lanehart, 23 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Ruel for Violation of a Protective Order x3

On 1/12/2024, Kimberly Shannon Johnson, 47 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Cpl Ditoto for FTA: Theft Less Than $100

On 1/13/2024, Yarillis Rodriguez, 49 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Lewis for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 1/15/2024, Lewis Tyler Yates, 31 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Black for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia

On 1/16/2024, Robert Keith Thomas, 41 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for FTA: Driving without a required license x2 and FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 1/17/2024, Tiffany Michelle Eckloff, 33 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich for FTA: Second Degree Assault

On 1/17/2024, Kyle Ryan Summers, 35 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia

On 1/18/2024, Michel Robin Sescoe, 39 of Suitland, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 1/20/2024, Dayvon Markell Scriber, 25 of Key West, FL was arrested by TFC Black for FTA: Driving while out-of-state license was suspended