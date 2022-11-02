ARRESTS:

On 10/27/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Norris Road at Clipper Drive, Great Mills, MD. Investigation revealed the license plates affixed to the vehicle had been previously reported as stolen. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Brady Elizabeth Berry, 40 of Hollywood, MD. Berry was arrested and a search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. Berry was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Theft: Less than $100, Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x3 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x4.

On 10/29/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Mervell Dean Road at Beck Road, Hollywood, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Justin Dominic Morgan, 22 of Hollywood, MD was driving while under the influence. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Crack Cocaine belonging to the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Sharmayne Danae Heigh, 27 of St Inigoes, MD. Morgan was arrested and charged with numerous traffic citations. Heigh was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 10/29/2022, Justin Dominic Morgan, 22 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder

On 10/29/2022, Eric Benjamin Briscoe Jr, 27 of Callaway, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Walker

On 10/29/2022, Dwight Alvin Smith, 62 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 10/25/2022, Derrick Kei’shawn Marshall, 23 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC T. Hersh for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 10/25/2022, Jarmaine Steven Renteria, 32 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 10/25/2022, Kaneesha Latasha Gross, 32 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pope for FTA: Driving without a required license