ARRESTS:

On 6/26/2023, Tpr Holder conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Shady Mile Drive, California, MD. Suspected Crack Cocaine was observed in plain view. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Taylor Elaine Griffith, 25 of Lusby, MD and the passenger was identified as Vincent Tyrone Mills, 57 of Lusby, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed suspected Cocaine, and suspected Heroin. Griffith and Mills were both arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Griffith was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x3 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x5. Mills was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

On 6/29/2023, TFC Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Kimberly Lane, Mechanicsville, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Oxycodone and suspected Cannabis. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Elise Nachell Savoy, 38 of Lexington Park, MD. Savoy was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

On 6/30/2023, Tpr Pettyjohn attempted to stop a vehicle at Three Notch Road and Wildewood Boulevard, California, MD. Upon making contact with the driver, he fled in the vehicle and there was no pursuit. A short time later, the vehicle was located and the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jeffrey Neil Shade, 38 of Hollywood, MD was arrested. Shade was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Attempt by Driver to Elude Police in Official Police Vehicle by Failing to Stop and Driver Failure to Obey Properly Placed Traffic Control Device Instructions.

On 7/2/2023, Tpr Walker responded to a vehicle collision on Three Notch Road at First Colony Boulevard, California, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of one of the vehicles, identified as David James Abell, 46 of Leonardtown, MD was driving while under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Suboxone. Abell was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis. He was also issued numerous traffic citations for driving while under the influence.

On 7/4/2023, Tpr Black conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at First Colony Boulevard, California, MD. The driver of the vehicle initially provided a false name, but was able to be identified as Tavon Charles Taylor, 27 of Laurel, MD. Investigation revealed that Taylor had a warrant through the Howard County Sheriff’s Office. A K9 scan was conducted and probable cause was established to search the vehicle. The search revealed a loaded handgun. Taylor was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, False Statement to Officer, and Possess/Use False Government ID Document.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 6/30/2023, Gregory Alan Fuchs, 31 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Walker

On 7/1/2023, Marilyn Stephani Campos-Lopez, 26 of Fredericksburg, VA was arrested by Tpr Richards

On 7/2/2023, Tyrae Maliq Dove, 27 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Thomas

On 7/2/2023, David James Abell, 46 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Walker

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 6/28/2023, Samantha Gladys Treftz, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Black for Child Abuse: 2nd Degree Custody x2, First Degree Assault, and Second Degree Assault x2

On 6/30/2023, Charles Edward Taylor III, 37 of No Fixed Address was arrested by TFC Pope for FTA: Theft – Less Than $100.00

On 7/3/2023, Manuel Antonio Hernandez-Ticas, 26 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Richards for FTA: Driving while under the influence of alcohol x2, amd FTA: Driving without a required license

On 7/3/2023, Heather Elizabeth Bridgett, 33 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 7/4/2023, Shamika Lacole Noel, 40 of Wichita, KS was arrested by Tpr Eckrich for FTA: Driving while out-of-state license was suspended