PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 19, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center will temporarily close on Wednesday, April 20 until 2 p.m., Monday, April 25 until 4 p.m. and Monday, May 2 all day due to construction on the communications tower.

Mt. Hope Community Center is located at 104 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland.

