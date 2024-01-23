Nancy Jean Tinsley, 76, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Lusby, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 16, 2024. Born on November 2, 1947 in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late Ernest Martin McCarter, Jr. and Mary Lou Dunbar McCarter.

Nancy enjoyed spending time with family. She developed a love for music at a young age and attended many concerts. She was a rock music fan to the core. The love of music was passed on to her sons. Nancy attended Great Mills High School and in her later years, the College of Southern Maryland. She worked at State Farm Insurance and George’s Body Shop before eventually retiring from Calvert Memorial Hospital in 2017 as a Unit Secretary/Patient Advocate. Nancy will be missed by all who knew her.

Nancy is survived by her sons, John Tinsley (Judi) of Leonardtown, MD and Christopher Tinsley of Park Hall, MD, her brother, Marty McCarter (Carol) of Lusby, MD, her grandchildren, Drew Tinsley, Meghan O’Connor (Garran), Cole Tinsley, Christopher Tinsley, and Nate Tinsley, her great grandchildren Lily Tinsley, Jordyn O’Connor, Maisyn Tinsley, and Laynie O’Connor, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Jordan Danielle Tinsley.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 22, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Greg Syler officiating. Interment will follow immediately after at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Tinsley, Drew Tinsley, Cole Tinsley, Christopher Tinsley, Garran O’Connor, and James Bean.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, Callaway, MD in memory of Nancy Jean Tinsley.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.