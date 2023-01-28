NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – NAS Patuxent River will adjust its gate hours beginning Feb. 1, 2023.

Pax River’s new gate hours are:

Gate 1 – Open 24/7

Gate 2 – Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gate 3 – Open 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

NAS Patuxent River will also lay spike strips on Cuddihy Road just beyond its intersection with Cedar Point Road at Gate 2 during morning rush hour beginning Feb. 1.

“This is an increased security measure to prevent unauthorized access to the base,” said Lt. Charles Whittenton, NAS Patuxent River Security Officer. “The spikes will be marked by a barrier of cones during the morning rush; if you drive over the cones, you’ll hit the spikes.”

Drivers are reminded that Gate 2’s sentries check IDs at the tension material-covered shelter just beyond the gate during morning rush hour (6 a.m. to 9 a.m.) to provide greater traffic flow into base during those hours, and that drivers should not proceed onto base without having their IDs checked by a sentry.

For more information on NAS Patuxent River, follow on social media at www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver and https://twitter.com/NASPaxRiverPAO .