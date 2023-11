NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – NAS Patuxent River will close Goose Creek Bridge to all traffic Wednesday, Nov. 29 and Thursday, Nov. 30 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for sewage line maintenance.

The bridge is in the vicinity of Atlantic Test Ranges and the Goose Creek Campgrounds. Drivers will need to use alternate routes during this time.