NAS Patuxent River Will Continue Normal Operations During Possible Government Shutdown

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – In case of a government shutdown, normal NAS Patuxent River services will continue.

– Fire, Security and emergency services: normal operations.

– Visitor Control Center (VCC) and base gate access hours: normal operations.

– All MWR programs and facilities (theater and coffee, golf course, Drill Hall, etc.): normal operations.

– Air operations: normal operations.

– Child and Youth Programs (Child Development Centers): normal operations.

– Navy Exchange (NEX) and Commissary: normal operations.

– Emergency response for facilities issues, contract service support (custodial, grounds, refuse, recycling, pest control, utility system operation, maintenance, etc.) and active construction contracts: normal operations.

– Fleet and Family Service Center and counseling services: normal operations.

– Liberty Military Housing (LMH) office hours and functions: normal operations. LMH will not charge late fees or attempt to collect balances due during shutdown. Resident communication will go out Oct. 2 to all LMH residents.

– Unaccompanied housing: normal operations.

