LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – NAS Patuxent River is currently facing staffing shortages at the front gates.

Due to these shortages, there is no longer enough support for extra lanes at Gates 1 and 2. Gate 3 has also been given temporarily reduced hours and is now only open for the morning rush from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

“NAS Pax River is manning our gates to the necessary security posture to safely and securely maintain normal daily operations,” NAVAIR spokesperson Patrick Gordon told TheBayNet.com. “While we have a robust and dedicated cadre of civilian and military police officers on hand every day to maintain base and personnel security, sometimes limiting factors can prevent an officer from arming up, such as a medical issue that limits certain duties.”

“That being said, we still have the necessary security personnel at PAX to still maintain gate operations and patrols per CNIC instruction, but in order to do so safely we sometimes have to limit the amount of lanes open at gates to do so.”

St. Mary’s County Commissioner Todd Morgan also weighed in on the current situation.

“Bottom line is base CO has manpower issues and gates are one piece of it,” Todd Morgan told TheBayNet.com. “As people are coming back to work post covid, he has to utilize people as necessary.”

“People coming back to work haven’t really encountered this for a couple of years and now this is one piece of the sequence,” Morgan continued. “I suggest we all remain calm. Drive nicely and have consideration for others, use flex hours when possible.”

As of right now, there is no timeline or expectation as to when this problem will be resolved.

“We have been working with our higher headquarters at NDW to rectify the issue in the long term, as well as our mission partners at Pax River to train up and use Auxiliary Security Force personnel to ease some of the issues at the gates,” Gordon said.

We will continue to provide any additional updates as they become available.

