Photo By Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — NAS Patuxent River lowered its speed limits mid-July as part of a base-wide safety initiative.

Drivers on NAS Patuxent River can observe speed limits being generally been lowered on base in an effort to curb speeding and improve driver safety.

In most areas where a change has occurred, the speed limit has been lowered to 25 miles-per-hour.

“After months of base Safety and Security observing several vehicles speeding – sometimes 30 miles-per-hour over the limit – drivers not yielding to pedestrian traffic in crosswalks or bike lanes, and drivers passing slower traffic such as tow tractors, fuel trucks, mowers, and agricultural equipment in the vicinity of blind curbs and no passing areas incurring ‘near misses,’ we started looking at controls to increase safety for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians,” said Capt. Derrick Kingsley, NAS Patuxent River commanding officer. “We reviewed our posted speed limits on the installation and have decided to reduce speeds in some areas, as well as ensure consistent signage is posted across the base.”

Leadership worked with NAS Patuxent River Public Works to post updated speed limit signage across the base, quickly implementing the changes over the weekend of July 16 and 17.

In addition to speed limit reductions, the command also recently installed cross walk speed bumps in key locations around base, and is reviewing plans for improved elevated crosswalks.

“Safety of personnel remains a primary concern of the command at all levels,” said Kingsley. “We continue to encourage all hands to obey posted speed limits, refrain from distracted driving, and watch out for your fellow personnel on the road.”

Penalties for speeding will be incurred in accordance with Navy Regulations and Maryland Traffic Code, and can include written citations.

“While it is never the desire to encumber personnel, enforcement of the standard is needed to maintain the safety and security of all patrons,” said Lt. Charles Whittenton, NAS Patuxent River Security officer.

“The mission here is of vital importance, and the most important component of such are the good people who work aboard NAS Patuxent River.”