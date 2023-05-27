The Navy’s Common Aviation Support Equipment Program Office (PMA-260) welcomed a new program manager during a change of command ceremony May 25. Capt. Matt Wilcox delivers his remarks as Capt. Robert Burgess, left, observes. (U.S. Navy Photo)

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.–The Navy’s Common Aviation Support Equipment Program Office (PMA-260) welcomed a new program manager during a change of command ceremony May 25.

Capt. Robert Burgess, who will retire after more than 30 years of service, transferred leadership to Capt. Matt Wilcox, who most recently served as the military director of the Product Support Management/Integration Department in the NAVAIR Sustainment Group.

Program Executive Officer, Aviation Common Systems and Commercial Services, Robert Kimble, cited Burgess’s fleet focus, leadership style and teambuilding skills as crucial to the program office’s many successes during his tenure as program manager.

“The PMA-260 portfolio is unique in that it directly supports the warfighter across all platforms with critical capabilities that directly contribute to readiness and our national and global security, said Kimble. “During Rob’s tenure here, he left an indelible mark on the PEO as a successful leader focused on building the right teams.”

Capt. Robert Burgess, outgoing PMA-260 program manager, delivers his farewell remarks during the PMA-260 change of command ceremony May 25 as incoming PMA-260 Program Manager Capt. Matt Wilcox, right, listens. (U.S. Navy Photo)

Burgess’s guest speaker, retired Navy Lt. Cmdr. John Magnuson, spoke highly of the personal and professional relationship he’s had with Burgess for more than two decades.

“Rob is stoic, steadfast and strong in the face of adversity,” Magnuson said. “He knows how to bring the right people together and get them to do their absolute best.”

As the PMA-260 program manager, he led a team of more than 435 government and contractor personnel and was responsible for the programmatic, technical and acquisition efforts for all common aviation support equipment, delivering thousands of new generation support equipment per year and providing sustainment support across the Naval Aviation Enterprise, to include Metrology Engineering and Calibration Logistics and mobile facilities.

Prior to his leadership of PMA-260, Burgess served two previous tours in PMA-260, first as the deputy integrated product team lead for the Electronic Consolidated Automated Support System and again later as assistant program manager for Automated Test Equipment and military deputy program manager for Common Support Equipment. He also supported the F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265), where he served as the assistant program manager for logistics.

“I want to thank Mr. Kimble for allowing me to do my job and affording me the latitude to be successful,” said Burgess. “PMA-260 is a family where everyone is treated with dignity and respect, and I tell my folks that once you are afforded an opportunity be grateful, and what you do with it is up to you.”

Wilcox, a graduate of University of Central Missouri and the Naval War College, was designated as an Aerospace Maintenance Duty Officer in 1998 and an Acquisition Professional Community member in 2009.

Prior to assuming command of PMA-260, Wilcox supported the Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges as a Computer Based Systems Initiative deputy program manager. He then took a staff tour as the aviation support equipment director at Commander Naval Air Force, Atlantic Fleet, a staff tour as the wing maintenance officer at Helicopter Sea Combat Wing, Atlantic Fleet.

“Capt. Burgess shaped on our sustainment strategy for the better now and into the future,” said Wilcox. “I am proud to be joining this team delivering what the Fleet needs and ensuring they have the best products possible.”

About PMA-260

The Navy’s Common Aviation Support Equipment program office (PMA-260), led by Capt. Matt Wilcox, manages the procurement, development and fielding of common aviation support equipment required for the operation and maintenance of aircraft, aircraft weapons, related aircraft weapons subsystems, and miscellaneous ground support equipment. Additionally, PMA-260 manages the Metrology and Calibration program, the Foreign Object Damage mitigation effort, and the mobile facilities used to support Navy Expeditionary and Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron intermediate-level maintenance.