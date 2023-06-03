CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – With the construction progressing, the makings of the new Calvert Library in North Beach have made themselves seen. The now 18,000 square-foot building with underground parking is located directly in front of the North Beach boardwalk and will be 4 times larger than the current small library about a mile away.

Not only will this be the ideal place to study, but the building is also equipped with a large back deck with beautiful Chesapeake Bay views and an open book design at the top of the building to signify the library.

While the library’s construction as well as the furniture are fully funded, the Twin Beach Fund is accepting donations to fund their new additions. “The new Twin Beaches Branch of Calvert Library will feature technology services including a maker space outfitted for science, art, and technology, a memory lab with digitization equipment and a podcasting booth where library users can host their own podcast, meet with clients, or conduct an interview.” Those donations can be found on the Twin Beaches fund under the Twin Beaches branch page.

With hopes of unveiling the new building in the Winter of 2024, there’s sure to be something for everyone at the new location!

