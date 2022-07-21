BALTIMORE – Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Rob McCord today announced Rod Cofield as the new Executive Director of Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum (JPPM) in Saint Leonard, Calvert County. He will begin August 10.

Rod Cofield

“Rod’s local knowledge of Southern Maryland coupled with his tremendous service in the history and museum field are a perfect fit for JPPM,” said Secretary McCord. “We look forward to his innovative ideas to find new and creative ways to continue to make JPPM a premier site to interact with our past in Maryland.”

JPPM is located on more than 500 acres along the Patuxent River in beautiful Calvert County. With miles and miles of trails to hike, a visitor center with interactive exhibits, educational programs, and events, JPPM connects people to the past through history and archaeology and supports the preservation of Maryland’s cultural resources.

“I am grateful and excited to join Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum,” said Mr. Cofield. “I have personally enjoyed and appreciated JPPM for many years as a visitor. I learn something new about Maryland’s cultural resources and the natural environment surrounding JPPM and I look forward to working with the staff, volunteers, and other supporters to help further JPPM’s mission.”

A native Marylander and 16-year resident of Calvert County, Cofield served for the past nine years as Executive Director of Historic London Town and Gardens in Edgewater, Maryland, leading the organization in a period of strong capital investment, increased external support, and rising attendance.

Prior to his tenure at Historic London Town Gardens, he was a visiting instructor at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and has taught various courses related to history and museum studies. Mr. Cofield has additional service with professional organizations, including the Maryland Museum Association and the Small Museum Association and he participates as a peer reviewer in both the Museum Assessment Program at the American Alliance of Museums and for the National Leadership Grant program for the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Mr. Cofield holds a bachelor’s degree in History and Political Science from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and a master’s degree in Liberal Arts from St. John’s College.