New IV Therapy Business Coming To Solomons

SOLOMONS, Md. – A new wellness destination is set to make waves in Solomons as Island Infusions Medspa gears up for its grand opening on November 4th, offering a range of IV treatments to promote health, hydration, and overall well-being.

In a recent podcast episode of “Get Real Chris & Mark,” Shannon Morley, a nurse practitioner and the founder of Island Infusions shed light on the innovative spa’s offerings and the benefits it brings to the community.

The podcast hosts, Chris Hill and Mark Frisco, were intrigued by the concept as Morley explained the mission behind Island Infusions. According to Morley, the spa is designed to cater to individuals seeking rehydration, increased energy, and a focus on health from the inside out. Morley emphasized that many people struggle to maintain adequate hydration levels due to various factors, including an active lifestyle, preparation for athletic events, or simply being too busy to drink enough water.

Morley stated, “It’s hard, you know, it’s a busy world that we live in. And do you find that taking care of yourself sometimes falls to the wayside? This will make it very easy for you to pop in, get a quick IV, get some minerals, nutrients, vitamins, a bag of fluids, and feel better on your way out the door.”

The spa’s treatments involve IV drips with a range of additives, such as vitamins, nutrients, and minerals, tailored to individual needs and goals. Morley explained that different cocktails are used based on the desired outcome, whether it’s for skin health, anti-aging, weight loss, or other wellness objectives. She highlighted the popular “Myers cocktail,” a foundational infusion containing magnesium, B12, and a B-complex, which serves as a basis for IV treatments.

Frisco expressed his interest in the potential benefits of IV treatments, especially for maintaining health during times of illness or when feeling rundown. He noted the potential advantage of IV treatments over oral vitamins, as they are absorbed more effectively by the body.

The conversation also touched on the frequency of IV treatments. Morley advised that the timing depends on the specific treatment but generally ranges from biweekly to once a week. Overdoing treatments can lead to therapeutic levels that might cause side effects, such as paresthesia (numbness and tingling).

Morley explained, “It’s not something that would be a daily event that you would want to do. Just because your body will need to process them. You need to metabolize them and make sure that you’re excreting them all out before you’re getting them all built back.”

The hosts inquired about the connection between vitamin deficiencies, hydration, and conditions like anxiety and depression. Morley emphasized the importance of functional medicine, a holistic approach that seeks to address health issues at their root, often stemming from deficiencies in vitamins and minerals. Morley added, “Many of the problems that people experience originate in the base and deficiencies.”

Island Infusions aims to create an entire wellness experience for its customers, not just a quick IV treatment. The spa plans to offer additional services such as detoxifying foot baths to complement the infusion therapy. Morley emphasized, “I really want this to be I mean, we’re looking at all kinds of things, maybe offering like detoxifying foot baths while you’re getting your infusion, you know, take the bad stuff out where you’re putting the good stuff. And just making it a place that all of Southern Maryland feels welcome.”

During the podcast, Morley also unveiled plans to allow customers to schedule appointments in advance, increasing convenience for those looking to explore the spa’s services.

Island Infusions Medspa, located just south of True Value in Solomons, is positioned as a new, holistic wellness destination where customers can “decompress” and improve their overall health. As the spa’s grand opening approaches, anticipation is building, with promises of a “parking lot party” and swag bags for attendees.

As the wellness industry continues to evolve, Island Infusions Medspa offers an innovative and promising approach to health and well-being, embracing the idea that addressing the body’s deficiencies can lead to a healthier, more vibrant life.

For more information about Island Infusion MedSpa and what’s to come, visit https://patuxentwellness.com/.

Learn more in the full episode: https://youtu.be/jlonLcZuUu4

