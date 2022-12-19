New Online Feature Guides Calvert Residents and Businesses Through Permit Requirements

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Department of Planning & Zoning, Inspections and Permits Division has launched an online “Do I Need a Permit” feature to simplify the process of navigating permit requirements for residential or commercial projects.

Permits are required for certain residential and commercial projects to ensure that repairs, additions or alterations are done safely and meet building, construction and zoning codes. Anyone planning a project can visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Permit to be guided through what permits, forms, fees or approvals are required for a specific property or work type before getting started.

“Obtaining the right permits, approvals and inspections helps protect people, property and natural and cultural resources, including agricultural land and wetlands,” said Planning & Zoning Director Mary Beth Cook. “Proper permitting is important but can be confusing. We developed this online guide as part of our ongoing efforts to help residents and businesses complete their projects successfully.”

Those with questions or who need assistance may contact Inspections and Permits at inspections.permits@calvertcountymd.gov or 410-535-2155, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

