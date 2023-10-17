New School Construction Approved In Prince George’s County

Fort Washington’s K-8 Colin Powell Academy

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. – Eight new schools, including two in New Carrollton, are now planned to begin construction in Prince George’s. Sonia Sotomayor Middle School opened this year, with Delegate Deni Taveras (D, District 47) spreading the announcement via email, and Fort Washington’s K-8 Colin Powell Academy is expected to open after this year’s Thanksgiving Break.

While some have criticized the novel public-private partnership for potentially ballooning the costs of school construction, numerous parents have called on the Board of Education to “build the damn schools” while noting structural deficiencies in existing facilities during this year’s meetings.

The eight new schools have a project-labor agreement in place, providing additional protections to workers on the project. Gilbane, the Rhode Island-based developer and sole builder on the original P3, and Maryland-based subcontractor Elite Wall Systems, LLC are currently facing a lawsuit from Crispin de la Cruz, who alleges he worked as a laborer on PGCPS school construction sites, had his employment status misclassified and did not receive compensation for work performed.

“In its most simplistic form, this opportunity is the same as taking out a loan to finance your home, car, or education. For most people, it would be impossible to make such expensive purchases without a loan. It is impossible for the County to finance and expedite this vast and much-needed construction project without this partnership,” said LaVonn Reedy Thomas in an interview with the Informer about her opinion on new school construction. “For years, communities in certain areas of the County have objected to boundary changes which contributes to over-crowding in some schools while reducing the census in other schools. Also, no one has studied the impact on our school system because of specialty school, charter school and parochial/private school choices by parents. Density in certain areas of the county creates overcrowded schools, but instead of spreading development equitably throughout the county, efforts are underway to curtail it. So, schools in Central and South County continue to suffer with lower registrations.”

