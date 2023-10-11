Credit: Calvert County Parks and Recreation via Facebook

DUNKIRK, Md. – Calvert County Parks and Recreation has announced that construction on a new tennis and pickleball court complex at Dunkirk District Park will see increased activity over the next several weeks.

The court complex will reportedly feature five new tennis courts, four pickleball courts, new lighting, restrooms, additional parking, and related amenities.

Calvert County Parks and Recreation stated that the work will occur in the back of the park and is expected to have minimal impact on park activities. Park visitors are reminded to stay out of the construction area.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

