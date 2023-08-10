HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 10, 2023 at approximately 3:13 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on southbound Three Notch Road in the area of Hollywood Road.

Crews arrived and found the two-vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned and one occupant injured and trapped. Firefighters extricated the female occupant from the vehicle within ten minutes and turned her over to EMS for care.

A total of two occupants were evaluated on the scene and both signed a care refusal.

Expect delays and use caution in the area.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com