GREAT MILLS, Md. – On January 7, 2024, at approximately 6:25 p.m., emergency responders were called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Great Mills Road near Carefree Way.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a T-bone collision involving two vehicles, with airbags deployed. One occupant was reportedly injured. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) evaluated the injured individual at the scene, but they declined further medical treatment.

The Maryland State Police are currently investigating the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com