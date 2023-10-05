LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 5, 2023 at approximately 12:24 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Great Mills Road at the intersection of Suburban Drive.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with one occupant reportedly trapped. Firefighters quickly extricated the driver from the vehicle. EMS evaluated two patients on the scene and both signed care refusals.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office advises you to AVOID Great Mills RD and Suburban Dr due to current traffic congestion. The traffic accident near Great Mills Rd. and Suburban Dr. will cause traffic backups and detours for the next 2 hours.

