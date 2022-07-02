Nominations Open For The 2022 Historic Preservation Awards In Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Historic Preservation Commission is seeking nominations for its annual award program for outstanding achievements in historic preservation that occurred in Charles County and completed between Jan. 1, 2020 – July 1, 2022.

The Historic Preservation Award is presented annually to an eligible individual, business, organization, or project deserving recognition for outstanding achievements in historic preservation.

Awards are presented in two categories: Preservation Projects and Preservation Service.

For additional details and the nomination form, visit: https://bit.ly/38SUVqH.

The nomination deadline is Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The Historic Preservation Commission will host a Preservation Reception and Awards Ceremony in September, at Serenity Farm in Benedict to honor the winners.

For more information, please contact Ms. Kathleen Seay at 301-645-0684 or seayk@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.