Nominees Announced For 2023 Year-End Awards

MLS clubs submit player and coach nominees in recognition of outstanding 2023 performances.

Fan voting for AT&T MLS Goal of the Year & MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate begins Oct. 30

NEW YORK – Highlighting the best players and coaches of the 2023 season, Major League Soccer today unveiled the list of individuals eligible for selection in 2023 Year-End Awards voting. Each individual was nominated by their own club in recognition of their outstanding performance throughout the 2023 MLS regular season.

D.C. United nominations by category:

Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player

Christian Benteke

Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

Wayne Rooney

MLS Defender of the Year

Derrick Williams

MLS Comeback Player of the Year

Brendan Hines-Ike

MLS Newcomer of the Year

Mateusz Klich

MLS Young Player of the Year

Ted Ku-DiPietro

Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award presented by MLS WORKS

Chris Durkin

The winner in each category will be determined following a vote by journalists, club technical staffs, and MLS players, with each group accounting for 33.3% of the total vote. Club technical staff and players may not vote for their own team’s nominees.

Voting will open on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and conclude on Monday, Oct. 23, following the close of the MLS regular season.

In addition to those awards determined by the journalists, technical staff and player vote, three additional categories include, MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi awarded to the player with the most goals at the close of the 2023 MLS regular season, as well as AT&T MLS Goal of the Year and MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate that are determined by an online fan vote on www.MLSsoccer.com. Fan voting will open on Oct. 30 and close on Nov. 6.

CLICK HERE for more information about the nomination and voting process for the 2023 Year-End Awards.

2023 Year-End Award Categories & Nominees

CLICK HERE for a complete list of nominees in the following categories:

Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player

Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire

Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

MLS Defender of the Year

MLS Comeback Player of the Year

MLS Newcomer of the Year

MLS Young Player of the Year

Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award presented by MLS WORKS

MLS Referee of the Year

MLS Assistant Referee of the Year