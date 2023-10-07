Nominees Announced For 2023 Year-End Awards

MLS clubs submit player and coach nominees in recognition of outstanding 2023 performances.
Fan voting for AT&T MLS Goal of the Year & MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate begins Oct. 30
NEW YORK – Highlighting the best players and coaches of the 2023 season, Major League Soccer today unveiled the list of individuals eligible for selection in 2023 Year-End Awards voting. Each individual was nominated by their own club in recognition of their outstanding performance throughout the 2023 MLS regular season.
D.C. United nominations by category:
Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player
- Christian Benteke
Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year
- Wayne Rooney
MLS Defender of the Year
- Derrick Williams
MLS Comeback Player of the Year
- Brendan Hines-Ike
MLS Newcomer of the Year
- Mateusz Klich
MLS Young Player of the Year
- Ted Ku-DiPietro
Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award presented by MLS WORKS
- Chris Durkin
The winner in each category will be determined following a vote by journalists, club technical staffs, and MLS players, with each group accounting for 33.3% of the total vote. Club technical staff and players may not vote for their own team’s nominees.
Voting will open on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and conclude on Monday, Oct. 23, following the close of the MLS regular season.
In addition to those awards determined by the journalists, technical staff and player vote, three additional categories include, MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi awarded to the player with the most goals at the close of the 2023 MLS regular season, as well as AT&T MLS Goal of the Year and MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate that are determined by an online fan vote on www.MLSsoccer.com. Fan voting will open on Oct. 30 and close on Nov. 6.
CLICK HERE for more information about the nomination and voting process for the 2023 Year-End Awards.
2023 Year-End Award Categories & Nominees
CLICK HERE for a complete list of nominees in the following categories:
- Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player
- Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year
- MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire
- Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
- MLS Defender of the Year
- MLS Comeback Player of the Year
- MLS Newcomer of the Year
- MLS Young Player of the Year
- Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award presented by MLS WORKS
- MLS Referee of the Year
- MLS Assistant Referee of the Year