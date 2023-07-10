North Beach Senior Center Closed Due To Burst Water Pipe

NORTH BEACH, Md. – The North Beach Senior Center will be closed Monday, July 10, 2023 until further notice due to a burst water pipe. The safety and well-being of visitors is the utmost priority. Calvert County Government staff is working to address the issue.

Lunches will be served at the Calvert Pines Senior Center (call 410-535-4606 to make a reservation) and the Southern Pines Senior Center (call 410-586-2748 to make a reservation). North Beach seniors who currently receive Meals on Wheels will continue to receive meal delivery.

Information and updates on the reopening of the center will be provided as available on the Calvert County Office on Aging (OOA) Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyOfficeonAging and the North Beach Senior Center webpage at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/NBSeniors. While the center is closed, citizens may contact the OOA at 410-535-4606 with concerns or requests for assistance.

The OOA provides a broad range of programs and services that enable senior citizens to maintain the best possible quality of life. To find out more about the Office on Aging, visit www.calvertcountymd.gov/Aging.

