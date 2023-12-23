Northern High School Concludes Their 5th Annual Angel Tree Project

Credit: Dr. Jackson

OWINGS, Md. – The Northern High School Student Government Association (SGA) has just concluded their 5th Annual Angel Tree Project with a bang making 2023 their most successful year yet.

The Giving Tree is “a service activity where students from across the county, who are in need, create a wish list of gifts they want for the holiday season.” Northern’s SGA team created an “Angel Tree Sign-up Genesis” where those who wanted to help could properly do so.

The program, consisting of 95 student members of all ranks, hosted a gift donation event for organizations such as; The Boys and Girls Club, East John Youth Center, and the Calvert County community to help ensure that no child would be without a gift this holiday season.

“This year’s project was even more successful than last year. Dr. Jackson’s classroom was filled with gifts that completely covered her tables and lined the walls of the classroom,” one of Northern’s SGA representatives told The BayNet.

This tradition is one that the school hopes to continue to carry on throughout the years but all of that is not possible without the community’s assistance, so be sure to keep an eye out for the next Northern High School Angel Tree Project and make a child’s holiday season just that much more special.

