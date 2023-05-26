Northern High School Track And Field Teams Win Big In 2022-23 Season

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners congratulates the 2022-23 Northern High School Girls Track and Field team and the 2022-23 Northern High School Boys Track and Field team on their 2022-23 season athletic achievements.

Under the leadership of head coach Josh Dawson and assistant coaches John Urdahl, Derell Quick, Kemi Maye and Samantha Cole, the girls team was the 2022-23 Southern Maryland Athletic Conference (SMAC) East Regional champions and won the 3A Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Indoor Track Championship. This was the fourth time the Northern Track and Field team won the indoor state title. The boys team were the 2022-23 SMAC champions and won the 3A MPSSAA Indoor Track Championship. This was the first time since 1983 that the Northern Track and Field won the indoor state title.

Members of the 2022-23 Northern High School Girls Track and Field team include Everlynn Argeles, Nicole Bissett, Noelle Blackman, Gentry Bowie, Kaitlyn Bradford, Annie Campbell, Gabby Cope, Moxie Dyro, Mia Halbert, Gayle Henderson, Cathleen Jenkins, Ally Johnson, Tawny Lillard, Iyanna Mackall, Trinity Maurice, Ella Meccia, Charlee Plater, Destiny Ryan, Jasmine Simpson and Kadee Thompson.

Members of the 2022-23 Northern High School Boys Track and Field team include Tyler Brown, Calvert Burkholder, Nathan Chaney, Austin Du, Camden Glaubitz, Miles Halbert, Jaxon Jacobs, Bradley Jenkins, Holden Lee, Ragiariki Lewis, Jason Snyder, Gavin Stevens, Gavin Thigpen, Jordan Tuck, Thomas Twetten, Josh Wilson and Connor Yacomeni.

Congratulations to you all for your successful seasons!