LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW&T) and the Metropolitan Commission (MetCom), per Section 113-5 of the St. Mary’s County Code, will hold a Public Information Meeting – Open House format Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carver Recreation Center, at 47382 Lincoln Ave., Lexington Park, to provide information regarding the Southampton Revitalization Project.

The DPW&T, MetCom, and engineering consultant CSBI are preparing design plans for the Southampton Revitalization Project that will include improvements to the County maintained roads and public water/sewer systems over the next several years.

Improvements will include the reconstruction of roads, sidewalks, driveway aprons, storm drainage system, new stormwater management facilities and improvements to the public water and sewer systems.

Additional information will be provided at the open house meeting.

Project construction is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2023, beginning with Phase 1 and working systematically through the three phases.

Please contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200 ext. 3525 for more information or if you cannot attend the meeting and would like to provide comment.

Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities should be requested by contacting the Public Information Office at (301) 475-4200, Ext. 1342.