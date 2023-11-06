LEXINGTON PARK, Md – On November 5, 2023 at approximately 10:20 a.m., units responded to a motor vehicle accident on Great Mills Road in the area of Westbury Blvd.

Police arrive on the scene and report it’s a single vehicle accident involving one female occupant.

EMS and local fire department arrive on the scene, it was reported the female occupant was having chest pains and difficulty breathing. EMS requested a MEDEVAC for the patient.

Maryland State Police Trooper 7 gave an ETA of 12 minutes to the scene. The female patient was transported to Capital Regional Medical Center to be treated for further injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at News@thebaynet.com