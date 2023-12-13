SEVERN, Md. – In the early hours of December 12, 2023, an officer from the Anne Arundel County Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a silver Dodge Charger at the intersection of Annapolis Road and westbound Route 32. The stop was prompted by a registration violation.

During the course of the traffic stop, the officer established probable cause to conduct a search of the vehicle. To their surprise, they discovered a loaded Polymer80 handgun concealed under the driver’s side seat.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old David Carlton Fletcher of District Heights, was immediately taken into custody. Fletcher now faces multiple charges, including handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun on person, and loaded handgun on person. He also received a citation for driving a vehicle on the highway with a suspended registration.

Following the arrest, Fletcher was released on the same day on recognizance.

