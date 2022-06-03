LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On June 2, 2022, at 11:41 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired.

Deputies arrived on scene and began an immediate search of the area for the suspect. Deputies on scene heard additional shots fired and encountered the suspect outside in front of several apartments.

Deputies instructed the suspect to put down the weapon, however the suspect did not comply. A deputy on scene engaged the suspect at which time gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a deputy.

The suspect was ultimately taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries not related to gunfire.

Detectives and Crime Lab Personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are forthcoming for the suspect. When the suspect has been formally charged the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will release the individual’s name. Neither the deputy nor suspect were shot in the gunfire exchange.

No additional injuries were reported from the incident.

The officer involved shooting is being investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibilities and the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with agency policy.

