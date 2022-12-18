UPDATE at 11:00 p.m.: The officer is currently being flown to MedStar Washington Hospital for further treatment. The officer’s condition is still unknown.

UPDATE at 10:45 p.m.: The officer has reportedly been transported to Calvert Health, and is being stabilized before being flown out to a nearby trauma center.

In addition to Pond Woods Road, the northbound lanes of Route 4 at Cox Road are closed, and traffic is being diverted.

Two light towers and Crime Scene 11 are currently en route to the scene on Walnut Creek to continue the investigation.

The roadway from Chaneyville to Yellowbank is currently being investigated and searched for potential weapons and shell casings. The investigation is expected to carry on for an extended period of time.

Expect continued delays, and avoid the scene if at all possible.

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a shooting following a traffic stop in Calvert County that has left multiple people injured.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on December 17, police responded to a traffic stop in the area of Walnut Creek in Huntingtown.

The vehicle being driven by the suspect fled the stop, and was later stopped by officers with spike strips. The chase reportedly reached speeds of over 130 mph.

During the course of events, one Calvert County officer was reportedly struck by gunfire.

The condition of the officer is currently unknown.

Additional reports have indicated that the suspect was also reportedly struck by gunfire. The suspect is currently in custody, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

A helicopter from the Maryland State Police Aviation has been called to make a transport.

The southbound lanes of Pond Woods Road in Huntingtown have been closed for police activity.

The State Highway Administration has been called to assist with the investigation and road closure.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

