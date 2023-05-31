Officers Apprehend Burglary Suspect In Bel Alton

Devon Everett Dyson

BEL ALTON, Md. – On May 29 at 3:16 a.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 9300 block of Crain Highway in Bel Alton for the report of a burglary in progress. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect was observed entering a room through an unsecured window.

Additional evidence showed he tried to enter several other rooms as well. Officers established a perimeter and observed the suspect leaving the back of the building. The suspect was apprehended without incident.

Devon Everett Dyson, 28, of Newburg, was arrested and charged with burglary, malicious destruction of property, and other related charges. A computer check revealed Dyson also had two active warrants.

On May 30, a judge ordered Dyson to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. PFC Sady is investigating.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.