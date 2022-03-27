Photo by Jake McPherson, Ducks Unlimited

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildlife and Heritage Service is now accepting offshore waterfowl blind and shoreline license applications for riparian (waterfront) property owners.

Riparian property owners, or anyone who has been granted permission from the riparian property owner, may license their shoreline. A license will establish offshore stationary blinds or blind sites for hunting waterfowl, and/or will prevent others from licensing and hunting the shoreline at a later date.

Applicants must submit paperwork and fees by mail, postmarked no later than May 31, 2022. Property owners may license their shoreline for one year at $20 or three years at $60. Landowners who miss the May 31 deadline may participate in the “open” licensing process that begins August 2, 2022.

Applications and information on laws related to shoreline licensing for riparian property owners are available at the DNR website online or by calling the Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8538, toll free at 877-620-8367.