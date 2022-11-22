CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a dump truck that is sending one person to the hospital.

At approximately 4: 15 p.m. on November 22, first responders were alerted to a serious crash on Budds Creek Road, in the area of Marsh Court, reportedly involving a large truck and another vehicle.

One vehicle was reported to be on fire as a result of the crash.

A caller on the scene had advised that the vehicle had tried to pass a car and struck the dump truck head-on.

Crews arrived and located the vehicles, one of which was described by first responders as having sustained “catastrophic damage,” with smoke visible.

The dump truck had reportedly gone off the road after the crash, and struck a power line. SMECO was alerted to the crash immediately to help come secure power on the scene.

One man was reportedly trapped as a result of the crash, and had sustained a severe injury to one of his legs. He was reported to be conscious, alert and breathing at the time EMS arrived.

The patient was extricated from the vehicle soon after.

First responders determined that a MEDEVAC was necessary, and called for a helicopter from the Maryland State Police Aviation to make the transport to a nearby trauma center.

Trooper 7 Helicopter was set to land at the Potomac Speedway to make the transport.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating an accident on Route 234, near the county line and the roadway is closed. Use an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com