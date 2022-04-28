LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that one man is being transported after reportedly sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

At approximately 9:42 p.m. on April 27, first responders were called to the scene of a reported shooting in the 47000 block of Southampton Drive.

Upon arrival, crews located a 21-year-old male victim who had reportedly sustained two gunshot wounds to his leg, and was in need of further medical treatment.

Bullet casings were located in the road at the scene, and were marked as evidence by police.

EMS would call for the victim to be transported by air to a nearby trauma center.

A helicopter from the Maryland State Police Aviation was called to make the transport. The initial landing zone was set at a nearby ballfield.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com