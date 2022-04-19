One Dead After Tree Collapses On Home In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On April 18, 2022, at approximately 9:35 p.m., a large oak tree fell onto a two-story home located in the 800 block of Holly Drive W, in Annapolis, Maryland.

Five occupants were reportedly trapped, with a potential for structural collapse.

A male occupant, believed to be in his 40’s, was declared deceased on the scene.

A 45-year-old female was rescued and transported to shock trauma with life-threatening injuries.

Three other occupants were rescued and treated at the scene, including one juvenile patient.

47 firefighters arrived on the scene and operated to remove all occupants in about one hour and thirty minutes.

Two adult occupants safely exited before first responders arrived on the scene.

The other three occupants were trapped in an upstairs bedroom that had sustained significant structural damage.

