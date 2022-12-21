One Flown Out After Serious Crash On Three Notch Road

UPDATE – Northbound traffic is being routed to the shoulder, use caution in the area.

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:16 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Braxton Way.

Crews arrived and found a rear-end collision involving a tractor-trailer and a large van overturned on its side in the roadway with one reportedly trapped with injuries. Firefighters extricated the patient from the van and turned them over to EMS for care and assessment.

The driver of the tractor-trailer reported no injuries.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC for the patient. Firefighters established a landing zone on Three Notch Road for Maryland State Police Trooper 7.

MSP Trooper 7 arrived at 7:49 a.m. and transported the patient to Captial Regional Trauma Center.

Northbound Three Notch Road has been shut down for an extended period of time.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

