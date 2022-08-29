One Flown Out After Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 29, at approximately 2:11 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident, where a single-vehicle reportedly overturned multiple times.

A caller indicated there was possible entrapment at the scene on St. John’s Road in the area of Hollywood Road.

Crews arrived and found the single vehicle of the roadway in the woods on its side.

The driver was able to self-extract from the vehicle upon arrival of emergency units.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC for the patient soon after arriving.

The ambulance transported the patient to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to meet Maryland State Police Aviation Trooper 7 at the landing site, to make the transport to Capital Region Trauma Center.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com