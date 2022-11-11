One Injured After Rear-End Collision In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. –  On November 11, 2022 at approximately 3:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard. 

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with one occupant reportedly injured. 

The patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. One patient care refusal was signed on the scene. 

Expect traffic delays in the area.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.  

