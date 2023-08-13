One More Light: Remembering, Honoring And Connecting To End Suicide

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. To put it into perspective, in 2021, there was one death by suicide every 11 minutes in the United States.

To bring awareness of suicide and mental health, the Town of Chesapeake Beach is honored to host the BecomeOne project for their 2nd Annual One More Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Walk on September 23, 2023 on the Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail. Registration will start at 6:00 PM, the walk will begin at 6:30 PM and the event is FREE. Reserving your spot is easy, just click here.

Amanda Kirby, Project Director of the BecomeOne Project, provided an impactful presentation to the Town Council and the public during the July 20, 2023 Town Council meeting.

“7 years ago my son Tyler took his own life. He was 16 years old. The BecomeOne Project has helped me take my grief and use it to help others. The One More Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Walk is an important tool for bringing healing to the thousands of people in our community who are struggling with this difficult issue and to remember those we have lost I encourage you to join us on September 23rd in Chesapeake Beach at 6pm for an evening of remembrance, awareness, and connection. It is an evening which can change your life and the life of someone you love.” stated Amanda Kirby – Project Director, BecomeOne Project.

The evening will be dedicated to remembering and honoring those we’ve lost, is planned to increase awareness of the resources available, and to connect as a one community – a community that provides help when needed.

Help is available. Through the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a transition from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to a simpler, three-digit dial code – 988 – that’s intended to be easier to remember, like 911 for emergency medical services. Here are some tips to Help Someone Else and to Help Yourself.