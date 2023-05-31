Opening Day Disappointment At Chesapeake Beach Water Park

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Few people showed up for opening day at the Chesapeake Beach Water Park as controversy over extreme price hikes continues.

For Chesapeake Beach residents, a season pass is currently $135. For Calvert County residents – that price is three times higher at $400 per person. For those out of county, the cost goes up to $600, while a one-day pass for a Calvert County resident on a weekend is $90.

Water Park officials posted the following on their website: “For the 2023 season, the Park faces unavoidable and substantial price increases due to our current economic environment. Costs include maintaining the aging infrastructure of the Park, increased utility costs and increased chemical costs.” They added that the Park is owned by the residents of the Town of Chesapeake Beach. For this reason, user fees must cover Park costs.

On Saturday, Prince Frederick resident Rochelle Weems brought her god kids to the water park with 200 dollars cash in hand, thinking that would be more than enough for a fun day at the park.

Weems was furious when she went to buy tickets. She told The BayNet, “90 dollars per person? That is outrageous. Everybody in Calvert County should get the same price. 22 dollars.”

Many people in Chesapeake Beach and surrounding areas took to social media with their frustration over the price increase as well.

One resident wrote, “When town residents, who pay taxes to Chesapeake Beach proper, can’t even afford to use their own town resources. How sad. You aren’t just keeping out “outsiders” but you’ve priced out your own community.”

Josey Bozzo wrote, “I personally prefer it less crowded but that’s not how economics works for a town that depends on tourism. And yes, whether the town council likes it or not this town needs tourism for its businesses to survive.”

According to an agenda from a recent town hall meeting, the town received a $6 million grant and is planning to allocate $1 million for water park repairs. It shows the annual operating cost for the water park would consume a huge share of property tax revenue. With these recent price increases, many are wondering if the water park is sustainable without these funds or non-town attendance.

Still, many people in the area, including North Beach, have been very vocal about the changes. Some even placed signs in North Beach, comparing Chesapeake Beach Water Park prices to King’s Dominion, Six Flags and even Disney World.

The BayNet reached out to the Water Park for comment but did not get a response.

